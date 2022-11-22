Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been involved in a third deadly shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court. A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning. "Now we...
Detectives continue to investigate 1998 killing of pregnant Tacoma woman and her two kids
TACOMA, Wash. — In 1998, a pregnant mother and her two young children were beaten inside their Tacoma home, which was then lit on fire. Linda Tran's family is still searching for answers about the murders over 20 years later. "Linda was incredibly amazing," her cousin Hannah Scoccolo said....
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Police: Man accused of carjacking, rolling semi charged officers with knife
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A man who carjacked a semi-truck and then rolled it in the median of Interstate 5 charged at officers with a knife before being shot and killed by police, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol first...
Renton shooting leaves one person dead
RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
kentreporter.com
Renton Police report a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing
Renton Police reportedly responded to a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing in Renton on Nov. 21. A Renton Police spokesperson said the department received the first 911 call at 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 21, reporting that someone had been shot in the street near the Regal Cinemas. Subsequent callers said...
Fire near Auburn believed to have been set to cover up murder
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives are seeking information from the public related to a homicide and arson investigation after human remains were found in the aftermath of a fire near Auburn last week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at around 1:30 a.m.,...
My Clallam County
Bellevue motorcycle officer succumbs to injuries
KING COUNTY – We learned from the Washington State Patrol Tuesday that they were asked by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the accident scene on Bellevue Way Monday morning. They say 34-year-old Motorcycle Officer Jordan...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
q13fox.com
'Someone took my baby away:' Owners begging for safe return of pup stolen from north Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is asking for help locating their dog "Chunks," an English bulldog who was stolen near the family's business in Seattle. On Nov. 20, owner Eduardo Ponce said he brought Chunks and another dog "Lucha" to play around JE Wheels and Accessories on Aurora Avenue. Ponce said Chunks got loose and a man was seen on surveillance footage picking up the dog and getting on a bus.
2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon. Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that...
rentonreporter.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A 17-year-old was shot and injured in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers responded to the 8800 block of Delridge Way Southwest just before 2 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, police located the...
q13fox.com
'My mind is poisoned:' 9-year-old recalls seeing his mom get carjacked in broad daylight
TACOMA, Wash. - A mother says she’s grateful to be alive after she and her son were carjacked outside their home in Tacoma at the beginning of November. The woman says she was dragged by the alleged thieves and was nearly killed as they made a second attempt to run over her.
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
q13fox.com
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1