Tacoma, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Renton Police report a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing

Renton Police reportedly responded to a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing in Renton on Nov. 21. A Renton Police spokesperson said the department received the first 911 call at 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 21, reporting that someone had been shot in the street near the Regal Cinemas. Subsequent callers said...
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Bellevue motorcycle officer succumbs to injuries

KING COUNTY – We learned from the Washington State Patrol Tuesday that they were asked by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the accident scene on Bellevue Way Monday morning. They say 34-year-old Motorcycle Officer Jordan...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

'Someone took my baby away:' Owners begging for safe return of pup stolen from north Seattle

SEATTLE - A family is asking for help locating their dog "Chunks," an English bulldog who was stolen near the family's business in Seattle. On Nov. 20, owner Eduardo Ponce said he brought Chunks and another dog "Lucha" to play around JE Wheels and Accessories on Aurora Avenue. Ponce said Chunks got loose and a man was seen on surveillance footage picking up the dog and getting on a bus.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon. Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

