Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Better Cloud Stock: Cloudflare vs. Fastly
Cloudflare also has higher retention rates and gross margins. Cloudflare’s stock is a lot pricier, but it deserves that premium. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today
Apple could face a significant shortfall in iPhone production in China. Workers are protesting strict COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday
Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Could C3.ai Become the Next Salesforce?
C3's stock crashed over the past two years as investors fretted over its slowing growth and widening losses. C3's founder and CEO often compares his company to Salesforce. But Salesforce continues to execute smarter strategies and generate more sustainable growth than this tiny software underdog. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
Meta is on track to lose roughly $13 billion on the metaverse this year. Its social media business is getting hit on multiple fronts. CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the stock is undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?
Amazon stock has plunged mainly because of macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty. The company's long-term growth prospects remain attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying
Tech enthusiast Cathie Wood and her management firm, Ark Invest, still think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2023. Ark purchased several crypto stocks in November that have been hit hard by the FTX mess. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is This Mid-Cap Semiconductor Stock Setting Up for a Major Run?
Axcelis posted a 30% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3. The company raised its full-year guidance for profit margin by half a percent. Supply chain disruptions and higher material costs have affected profitability in Q4. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Attention Costco Shoppers: You May Have the Wrong Type of Membership
You need to read this to make sure you have the right membership tier. Costco offers both a Gold Star and an Executive membership. The Executive membership costs twice as much, but it could end up being a much better deal for some shoppers. Make sure you'll earn enough in...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock to Buy for 2023, and 1 to Avoid
Fiverr's platform is becoming invaluable to both businesses and freelancers. Peloton's expensive home-gym model is losing traction among consumers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Taboola Stock Absolutely Soared on Monday
Taboola and Yahoo! intend to enter into a major partnership that will join the two companies at the hip for decades. Investors were giving up on Taboola, but today's news is good reason for them to reevaluate their low expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Before 2023
Roku's key metrics are growing despite macro headwinds. Amazon Web Services is still the tech giant's strongest grower, but its advertising revenue is gaining steam. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is GoPro Stock a Buy Now?
Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped 28.1% Monday
Nutex stock bounced back a bit after falling last week. The company released third-quarter numbers on Nov. 22. It reported an earnings-per-share loss of $0.65 in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Should Tech Investors Be Worried About Apple?
Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2023
Palo Alto Networks is set to benefit from the corporate sector's continued focus on cybersecurity. Interactive Brokers directly benefits from stock market volatility, making it a great company to own in this environment. Both stocks crushed the Nasdaq-100 this year, and their tailwinds will likely carry through to 2023. You’re...
Motley Fool
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Right Now?
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Comments / 0