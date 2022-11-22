Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.

