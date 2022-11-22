ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Comments / 9

ilir mekolli
1d ago

Time to get involved more with the school board and school board meetings. Why are they figting so bad to talk to kids about sexuality ? This is not ok

Reply
10
 

WSPY NEWS

Time of thanks and giving in Montgomery

A time of thanks and giving on this day. But in the village of Montgomery, it was weeks ahead of the annual holiday. For giving, three local organizations received checks from the village’s 19th annual River Run race entry fees. Hesed House, a homeless shelter, and the Montgomery VFW, each were awarded $2,000 while the Montgomery Rotary Club was given $1,000.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state

Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Christmas Walk returns next week

The annual Oswego Christmas Walk is returning a week from Friday in downtown Oswego from 4:30 to 8:30 in the evening. There will be music from local choirs, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, a parade, train rides, and the annual tree lighting. There will also be games, crafts, and giveaways. Many local businesses will be open for attendees to browse.
OSWEGO, IL
959theriver.com

Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport

The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
LOCKPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases

The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application

The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is an considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
YORKVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022

Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Celebrate the Holidays in Tinley Park

Tinley Park is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays!. Check out our Holiday Happenings event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the Oak Park Avenue train station featuring the Holiday Market, the Parade of Lights, the Community Tree-Lighting Ceremony and much more.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Keep fire safety in mind when cooking the big meal

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District has some tips for fire safety when cooking the Thanksgiving meal. Chief Jim Bateman says to make sure that anyone who is cooking keeps their hair and sleeves away from the stove top. Your browser does not support the audio element. Those wanting to...
BRISTOL, IL
geneva.il.us

Geneva Flag Lowered For Former Riley Drug Owner

The Geneva Flag at City Hall was lowered to half-staff in memory of Jim Riley, 94, a former alderman and owner of the former Riley Drug store. He died Nov. 17. Mr. Riley bought the former Wayne Drugs store in 1967 in downtown Geneva and renamed the business when it relocated on West State Street in 1972. He also became active in the community, including serving on various City committees and later being appointed Fourth Ward alderman in 1985.
GENEVA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street

The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, 78

Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, age 78, of Newark, IL passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Arcadia Nursing Home in Morris, IL. She was born on February 12, 1944 in Ottawa, IL the daughter of Dorothy and Bill Kellogg. Nancy was united in marriage to James G. “Wig” Lindholm...
NEWARK, IL
CBS Chicago

RSV, flu have pediatric ICUs at critical levels across Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Doctors are warning families to be careful with their Thanksgiving plans because of a spike in pediatric flu and continued RSV infections. RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is the respiratory virus that is most serious in young children. Pediatric ICU beds are still at critical levels across the state.  As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the emergency room at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital saw a huge influx in patients this past weekend on account of both viral infections. "Every parent should be hyper aware this is a very...
ILLINOIS STATE

