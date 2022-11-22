Read full article on original website
ilir mekolli
1d ago
Time to get involved more with the school board and school board meetings. Why are they figting so bad to talk to kids about sexuality ? This is not ok
WSPY NEWS
Time of thanks and giving in Montgomery
A time of thanks and giving on this day. But in the village of Montgomery, it was weeks ahead of the annual holiday. For giving, three local organizations received checks from the village’s 19th annual River Run race entry fees. Hesed House, a homeless shelter, and the Montgomery VFW, each were awarded $2,000 while the Montgomery Rotary Club was given $1,000.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Christmas Walk returns next week
The annual Oswego Christmas Walk is returning a week from Friday in downtown Oswego from 4:30 to 8:30 in the evening. There will be music from local choirs, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, a parade, train rides, and the annual tree lighting. There will also be games, crafts, and giveaways. Many local businesses will be open for attendees to browse.
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sick
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district is being hit hard with illness. All kindergarten classes in Oregon, Illinois, are canceled for Monday because too many teachers are out sick. The superintendent said that 35 elementary school students were sent home on Friday with what they believe is the stomach flu. Doctors said that […]
959theriver.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
School buses have stopped serving parts of Indian Prairie School District 204, parents say
Parents in Indian Prairie School District 204 have complained about bus routes that are no longer being provided after school boundaries were redrawn. One Gombert Elementary School parent said the district has made it harder on families.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases
The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Highland Park shooting survivors still struggling, but grateful, as Thanksgiving approaches
As Thanksgiving approaches, they are united in purpose and in gratitude for the most basic of all things: life.
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application
The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is an considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022
Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Celebrate the Holidays in Tinley Park
Tinley Park is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays!. Check out our Holiday Happenings event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the Oak Park Avenue train station featuring the Holiday Market, the Parade of Lights, the Community Tree-Lighting Ceremony and much more.
WSPY NEWS
Different foods should be kept separate in the fridge says DeKalb County Health Department
The DeKalb County Health Department is advising Thanksgiving cooks to keep raw, uncooked foods away from ready to eat stuff like salad or deviled eggs. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says it's important to prevent cross contamination of foods. The turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165...
WSPY NEWS
Keep fire safety in mind when cooking the big meal
The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District has some tips for fire safety when cooking the Thanksgiving meal. Chief Jim Bateman says to make sure that anyone who is cooking keeps their hair and sleeves away from the stove top. Your browser does not support the audio element. Those wanting to...
geneva.il.us
Geneva Flag Lowered For Former Riley Drug Owner
The Geneva Flag at City Hall was lowered to half-staff in memory of Jim Riley, 94, a former alderman and owner of the former Riley Drug store. He died Nov. 17. Mr. Riley bought the former Wayne Drugs store in 1967 in downtown Geneva and renamed the business when it relocated on West State Street in 1972. He also became active in the community, including serving on various City committees and later being appointed Fourth Ward alderman in 1985.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Health Department encourages safe storage of Thanksgiving leftovers
The DeKalb County Health Department has some suggestions for how to best store and reheat leftovers from the Thanksgiving meal. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that leftovers should be heated just like fresh food before anyone eats them. Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers. Nance suggests covering the...
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
WSPY NEWS
Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, 78
Nancy L. Johnson Lindholm, age 78, of Newark, IL passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Arcadia Nursing Home in Morris, IL. She was born on February 12, 1944 in Ottawa, IL the daughter of Dorothy and Bill Kellogg. Nancy was united in marriage to James G. “Wig” Lindholm...
RSV, flu have pediatric ICUs at critical levels across Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Doctors are warning families to be careful with their Thanksgiving plans because of a spike in pediatric flu and continued RSV infections. RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is the respiratory virus that is most serious in young children. Pediatric ICU beds are still at critical levels across the state. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the emergency room at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital saw a huge influx in patients this past weekend on account of both viral infections. "Every parent should be hyper aware this is a very...
