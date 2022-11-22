Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Best Buy, Dick's Sporting, Abercrombie & Fitch and Others

Read full article on original website
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Record, Expected to Top $9 Billion
Online sales for Black Friday are expected to top $9 billion, a record for the industry, Adobe said. Mobile shopping also hit a record high this year. Shoppers bought Apple products, espresso machines and gaming consoles, as well as toys from Funko, Hatchimals and Squishmallows. This will likely end up...
Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, Holiday Shoppers Are Planning to Spend
Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
