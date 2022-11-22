Read full article on original website
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
The One Thanksgiving Side You Should Never Eat If You Want To Lose Weight, Experts Say
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we all know what that means: family, friends, football, and, of course, lots and lots of food. Many of us are anticipating plates full of turkey, potatoes, and roasted veggies galore. Unfortunately, as scrumptious as Thanksgiving dinner can be, it can also really pack in the calories if you’re not careful, which can make enjoying the holiday difficult for those of us trying to slim down. However, you can absolutely still enjoy a delicious meal with your family without slowing your weight loss progress. It’s all about making healthy decisions. And according to experts, that means leaving certain foods off of your plate, including one seriously salty, carby option: boxed stuffing.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
A milestone for lab-grown meat
It’s Wednesday, November 23, and lab-grown meat hit a major milestone. For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed a lab-grown meat product safe for human consumption. The agency completed its evaluation of California-based Upside Foods last week and took no issue with the company’s claims that its chicken meat — cultivated from real chicken cells grown in a laboratory — is “as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.”
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Thanksgiving foods your dog can safely eat and ones to avoid
While it may be tempting to offer up the turkey bones, the American Kennel Society and American Veterinary Medical Association say to avoid that as they can potentially cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item
Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant may have mold and harmful bacteria, reports say
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania plant appears to have mold, the harmful bacteria listeria and other food safety issues, according to a report from Bloomberg. The plant’s affected Beyond Meat products appear to have tested positive for listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.
Why Lab-Grown Meat May Soon Hit Your Local Grocery Store Shelves
Society is no stranger to fake meat. But where do we stand with lab-grown meat? This meat recently got FDA clearance and may soon be an option for consumers.
