Let’s be honest, most of us won’t be thinking much about baseball or the Colorado Rockies today as we spend time with friends and family, eat entirely way too much food, watch football, and give thanks. The MLB Winter Meetings aren’t for another two weeks, and while the real stoves are hot with cooking food the hypothetical transaction stove is quite cool for now. As the Rockies are linked to rumors of Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo as possible new center fielders, questions of what general manager Bill Schmidt will do to build up his team before spring training, and are starting to make difficult decisions like parting ways with Ryan Vilade and Garrett Hampson, all the fans at home can do is bide their time until the world awakens in the spring.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO