Berlin, WI

Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
APPLETON, WI
Kaukauna's Starlite Club announces closing date, farewell party

KAUKAUANA (WLUK) -- After serving the Kaukauna community for 50 years, a supper club and banquet hall has announced its last day of business. The Starlite Club's closing date will be Dec. 19. Before it closes its doors, it will have a Farewell Party on Dec. 17 to mark its...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Northeast Wisconsin kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot

APPLETON (WLUK) -- This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. More than 31, 000 people will get in a morning jog across the state Thursday in a variety of communities including Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh. It's the chance for people to move...
APPLETON, WI
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
OSHKOSH, WI
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal

(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
APPLETON, WI
Fond du Lac area man dies after crashing into tree

TRENTON (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Fond du Lac area man died in a crash in Dodge County. Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Dodge County deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C near U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Trenton but it continued to drive away.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
APPLETON, WI
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade

APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
APPLETON, WI
Seymour man accused of killing girlfriend's cat

SEYMOUR (WLUK) – Police have requested charges against a Seymour man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s cat, Muffin, because it was keeping him awake. No charges have been filed. The suspect could appear in court Monday, according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. According to Seymour...
SEYMOUR, WI
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fond du Lac man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal fentanyl overdose

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died. Robert L. Harris, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by eight years on extended supervision. He was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August.
FOND DU LAC, WI

