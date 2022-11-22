Read full article on original website
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna's Starlite Club announces closing date, farewell party
KAUKAUANA (WLUK) -- After serving the Kaukauna community for 50 years, a supper club and banquet hall has announced its last day of business. The Starlite Club's closing date will be Dec. 19. Before it closes its doors, it will have a Farewell Party on Dec. 17 to mark its...
Fox11online.com
'From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI': Wisconsin post office to continue holiday tradition
RUDOLPH (WLUK) -- "From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI," ... a message that greeted countless Americans this week when they went to their mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service sent out a mailer this week to remind people about its services ahead of the holiday season. But Rudolph isn't just famous...
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot
APPLETON (WLUK) -- This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. More than 31, 000 people will get in a morning jog across the state Thursday in a variety of communities including Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh. It's the chance for people to move...
Fox11online.com
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
Fox11online.com
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal
(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac area man dies after crashing into tree
TRENTON (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Fond du Lac area man died in a crash in Dodge County. Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Dodge County deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C near U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Trenton but it continued to drive away.
Fox11online.com
Dreams come true as 10-year-old with rare cancer uses Wish to make Wisconsin cheese
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for making dreams come true, but a 10-year-old from North Carolina asked for something pretty unique. Most kids wish for a trip to Disney or the chance to meet with a celebrity -- but Maxx Ball, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma last year, wanted something different.
Fox11online.com
Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
Fox11online.com
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff: 3 arrested in Dodge County with direct ties to Mexican drug cartels
JUNEAU (WLUK) -- Three people arrested in a drug bust in Dodge County are believed to have direct ties to drug cartels from Mexico. Just before noon Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment on S. Fairfield Avenue. Deputies say they seized 4.1 pounds of meth, 2.1 pounds...
Fox11online.com
Seymour man accused of killing girlfriend's cat
SEYMOUR (WLUK) – Police have requested charges against a Seymour man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s cat, Muffin, because it was keeping him awake. No charges have been filed. The suspect could appear in court Monday, according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. According to Seymour...
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness deemed competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder, decapitation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, with a judge setting a March 6 trial date during a hearing Tuesday. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal fentanyl overdose
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died. Robert L. Harris, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by eight years on extended supervision. He was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August.
