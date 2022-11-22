Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery.

Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police Department after finding him hiding out inside an abandoned vehicle on Industrial Drive.

The arrest took place without incident.

Jefferson is currently being housed at Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

