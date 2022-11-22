ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery.

Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police Department after finding him hiding out inside an abandoned vehicle on Industrial Drive.

The arrest took place without incident.

Jefferson is currently being housed at Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WJBF

Augusta man wanted for Home Invasion, Kidnapping

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Augusta man. John Jackson is wanted in reference to a Home Invasion that occurred on November 15th at the High Point Crossing Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. John Jackson may use the spelling “Jon” and goes by the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One Person Dead after Stabbing in Washington County

Washington County, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that left one man dead in Washington County. Investigators say a Washington County woman is suspected of stabbing 54 year old Edward Porter after an incident in a mobile home in Harrison, Georgia. Porter was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes

MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wrong way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
MACON, GA
WJBF.com

WANTED: Three suspects accused of robbing Hephzibah salon

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects. The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

