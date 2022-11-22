Read full article on original website
Related
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that the new units were more about politics […]
Republican Brains Have 'Switched Off Trump' In Wake Of Midterms, Says John Bolton
"The fear is ... not only would he lose the general election, he would take GOP candidates down with him," said the former national security adviser.
My Clallam County
Biden reiterates call for assault weapons ban after mass shootings
President Joe Biden reiterated his call to pursue a ban on assault weapons following the latest mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia and said it’s “sick” that the U.S. continues to sell semiautomatic weapons. “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick....
Comments / 0