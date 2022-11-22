ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

3 Hurt in Mills County Crash

(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

2 injured in overnight Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles targeted in Eagle

EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
EAGLE, NE

