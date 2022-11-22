Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
3 Hurt in Mills County Crash
(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
WOWT
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
klkntv.com
Rosa Parks Way reopens after fatal motorcycle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Rosa Parks Way has reopened after a fatality crash shut the road down Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 1 p.m. a 53-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of the bridge. The driver fell over the side of the bridge...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to missing Omaha woman
Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed with 3 News Now that an arrest warrant has been issued for Aldrick Scott in connection to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
