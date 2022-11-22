Read full article on original website
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
Food and Fire delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
This year, the Thanksgiving Give Back program is expected to deliver meals to approximately 180 families in need, which is about 650 people.
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
Tree Lighting Downtown Binghamton
Through a partnership with the City of Binghamton, the place-making office is holding a pop-up event at the Washington Street Mall on Court Street.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Watkins Glen: Remember the odd-even parking rules
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With December just a matter of days away, which could mean snow, as well, the Village of Watkins Glen is reminding drivers of the odd-even parking rules that are in place for the winter. The Village issued a reminder that odd-even parking went into effect on November 1 and stays […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
owegopennysaver.com
The Old Coot passes a milestone
This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally
U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
