Related
Journal Inquirer
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
Journal Inquirer
Report: CT reduced its debt by 7.4% over past year
Connecticut still faces a huge pile of debt, but over the past year alone, it’s wiped out more than $7 billion out of a $95 billion problem — a 7.4% drop — and more debt is expected to come off the books soon. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget...
Journal Inquirer
Man is convicted in 1987 double killing in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Thirty-five years after a man and his adult son were found with their throats slashed in their Connecticut home, a longtime suspect was convicted Tuesday in the killings, prosecutors said. Willie McFarland was found guilty of murder in the deaths of Fred and Greg...
Journal Inquirer
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers...
Journal Inquirer
Car strikes residence, other cars in Mansfield crash
MANSFIELD — The driver of a car sustained a leg injury after driving into a residence and striking two cars and a tree in Mansfield early Sunday morning. According to Connecticut State Police, Yuchen He, a 22-year-old Windham man, was driving his car south on Storrs Road in the Town of Mansfield at approximately 3 a. m. on Sunday.
Livin' large: Huskies big men Sanogo, Clingan ready for PKI
The center position is one of the biggest aspects of the UConn men’s basketball team’s make-up, in more ways than one. Having 6-foot-9 junior Adama Sanogo and 7-foot-2 freshman Donovan Clingan at his disposal has been a big benefit for Huskies coach Dan Hurley so far in the young season.
