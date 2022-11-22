State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she is retiring after 32 years in the Wisconsin Legislature. Darling, R-River Hills, will retire on Dec. 1. She spent more than two decades on the Legislature's powerful budget committee and said her nearly 10 years as the committee's co-chair makes her the longest-serving woman to hold the position. Darling was also one of the original authors of the state's school choice program — the first of its kind in the nation.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO