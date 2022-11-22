Read full article on original website
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam
Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset
The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'
FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
Workers Who Built Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums Were Abused and Underpaid, Report Says
Migrants who built stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar worked under exploitative and unsafe conditions that in some instances were concealed from soccer authorities, the human rights group Equidem said. In a report featuring interviews with 60 migrant workers, the group said it found widespread labor violations, including nationality-based...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Sporting News
Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament
As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
Yardbarker
Former Brazil international tears Neymar Junior apart – ‘It’s a sad state of affairs’
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Serbia with their eyes firmly on the big prize. Tite’s side have been playing well, scoring goals and are packed with talent. However according to Juninho Pernambucano, capped 40 times for the Selecao himself, the biggest gaps are at home.
NECN
Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Saudi Arabia routed Argentina in a stunning upset, scoring 2–1 in the first game for day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the tournament favorites after three of their goals against Saudi Arabia were ruled offside. The game is already considered one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
Qatar is a minefield for World Cup advertisers. One team has already lost a sponsor
Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands.
90min
