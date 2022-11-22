ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset

The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar

After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
Daily Mail

Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'

FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
Vice

Workers Who Built Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums Were Abused and Underpaid, Report Says

Migrants who built stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar worked under exploitative and unsafe conditions that in some instances were concealed from soccer authorities, the human rights group Equidem said. In a report featuring interviews with 60 migrant workers, the group said it found widespread labor violations, including nationality-based...
Sporting News

Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament

As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
NECN

Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Saudi Arabia routed Argentina in a stunning upset, scoring 2–1 in the first game for day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the tournament favorites after three of their goals against Saudi Arabia were ruled offside. The game is already considered one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history.
90min

90min

