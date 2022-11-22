Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
The deep discount chain is running into a gale of inflationary headwinds.
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
Benzinga
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook
Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
msn.com
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
The global economic and geopolitical environment is far from certain right now, with elevated inflation throughout the world and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And if there's anything that the market craves, it is certainty. This goes some way to explaining why the S&P 500 index is down about 18% so far in 2022.
tipranks.com
Weston (TSE:WN) Delivers Revenue and Earnings Beats in Q3
George Weston posts better-than-expected third-quarter results. Holdings company George Weston (TSE:WN) recently reported Q3 results wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed estimates. Consolidated revenues were $17.52 billion, which was up 8.2% year-over-year and 1.7% ahead of consensus estimates. Moreover, earnings per share (EPS) of $3.12 were 28.4% higher...
msn.com
S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) Gives Weak Outlook
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 5.55% (As on November 23, 12:31:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest earnings report. Total billings in the quarter rose 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, driven by positive growth in Design revenue, up 14% to $1.087 billion, and Make revenue, up 24% to $117 million. Subscription plan revenue also rose 14%, to $1.188 billion. Net revenue retention remains in the range of 100% to 110%. Total adjusted operating income was $465 million, up from $365 million in the third quarter of last year. Deferred revenue rose 13%, to $3.78 billion. Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) increased 11 percent to $4.68 billion. Current RPO increased 9 percent to $3.14 billion. Total non-GAAP operating income was $465 million, compared to $365 million in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million, an increase of $198 million compared to the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was $460 million, an increase of $203 million compared to the third quarter last year.
invezz.com
Cramer reveals a retail stock he says is ‘chronically underestimated’
Best Buy reports a strong third quarter and raises its future guidance. Jim Cramer reacts to the earnings print on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Best Buy stock is up over 10% following the quarterly update this morning. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is up more than 10% on...
NASDAQ
A New Tailwind Emerges for Nvidia Stock -- Share Repurchases
Shares of top semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have rallied sharply off of 52-week lows, increasing over 40% from mid-October through November. However, the top AI stock remains over 50% down from all-time highs as it and other high-growth companies get clobbered by the bear market of 2022. Nvidia has...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
NASDAQ
McCormick (MKC) Poised on Prudent Buyouts & Cost Savings
McCormick & Company MKC is capitalizing on a sustained shift to cooking more at home, higher digital engagement, clean and flavorful eating and trusted brands. The strategic buyouts and effective cost-saving plans of this global leader in flavors are yielding. These upsides aided McCormick’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.
