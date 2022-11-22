ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice High School names new boys soccer coach

BEATRICE, NE — The Beatrice Orangemen boys soccer team has its new head coach. Karen Dittbrenner will lead the program going forward, according to a statement by Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown. Dittbrenner is Beatrice's former girls soccer coach and currently serves as head boys tennis coach. "Coach Dittbrenner...
BEATRICE, NE
Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy