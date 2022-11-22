ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluebonnetnews.com

Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland

Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
CLEVELAND, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery

A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to…
MONTGOMERY, TX
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old child shot at home in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

RICHMOND – A 3-year-old child was reportedly shot at a home in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening, according to deputies. Initial details were limited, however, officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting occurred in a subdivision on Cedar Crescent Court near the W Grand Pkwy S.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!. The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery counties since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TxDOT announced the project is complete...and ahead of schedule!
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

