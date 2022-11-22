Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Crash on North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge blocks lanes, HPD says
HOUSTON – A crash on the North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge has blocked lanes Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.
Click2Houston.com
1 person dead, another injured after driver runs red light, Houston police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man for his role in a fatal crash in southwest Houston. The crash occurred at 9995 Beechnut Street about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Houston police said. The suspect, Nicholas Orlando Griffin, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in...
25-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at 4000 Eldridge Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead and is yet to be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
bluebonnetnews.com
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
Click2Houston.com
Officer shoots at armed Kingwood homeowner while responding to panic medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, Texas – An officer with the Houston Police Department fired his weapon into a home in Kingwood Wednesday while responding to a panic medical alarm, authorities said. HPD responded to reports of a panic medical alarm in the 5500 block of August Hill Drive around 10:50 p.m. Officers...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 150 Dominion Park Dr. around 6:50 p.m. When units arrived, they reportedly located...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
mocomotive.com
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to…
2 teenage relatives shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston
Unfortunately, investigators said they don't have a lot to go on. They know there was some kind of fight in the courtyard of an apartment complex, and then relatives heard gunshots.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Click2Houston.com
Man uses remote device to change price of fuel, steal over 800 gallons of gas in Tomball, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say he used a device to change the price of fuel at a local gas station. Miguel Manzano has since been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device. On Monday, deputies with Harris County Precinct...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old child shot at home in Fort Bend Co., deputies say
RICHMOND – A 3-year-old child was reportedly shot at a home in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening, according to deputies. Initial details were limited, however, officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting occurred in a subdivision on Cedar Crescent Court near the W Grand Pkwy S.
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
2 survive in small plane crash after losing power in northwest Harris County, Texas DPS says
Officials said the pilot advised he lost power and tried to make a landing on the pasture Sunday. A woman who was also on board has non-life-threatening injuries, DPS says.
Click2Houston.com
SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!. The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery counties since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TxDOT announced the project is complete...and ahead of schedule!
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
