North Branch, MN

Catching up with ... Kylie Kline

By Mike Harley
County News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpFNz_0jJoTxlr00

Former North Branch volleyball player Kylie Kline has taken her game to the next level. The sophomore libero at Iowa Lakes Community College just finished up her volleyball season and she has reached heights that few others have at her school.

On Oct. 24, in a game at Dakota State University, Kline recorded her 2,000th career dig. The feat is so rare that the game was temporarily halted so that Kline could be recognized for her achievement.

“The 2,000 digs was a shocker for me,” she said. “I noticed I was getting close to it. My teammates had a sign made for me and they made it a big surprise for me during the game.”

According to Iowa Lakes head coach Mike Turnbull, in his 32 years of coaching volleyball, he has only had one other libero/defensive specialist break the 2,000 dig threshold, making that a truly remarkable accomplishment for Kline.

Not only has Kline found individual success at Iowa Lakes, but she has also helped improve the team overall. The Lakers collected 22 wins this season, a seven-win improvement from the 15 wins the team recorded in 2021.

“The team overall improved immensely with almost all of the same returners,” Kline said. “We almost pulled out an upset in the regional game. It’s been a really cool year for the whole team.”

The Lakers also defeated Northeast Community College 3-1 on Sept. 21, a huge win for the Lakers as it was the first time in program history they were able to beat Northeast. The Lakers also went on the road and defeated Southeastern Community College 3-2 on Oct. 5, another huge win for the Lakers that Kline played a significant role in.

“The Southeastern game that we played was another upset in our eyes,” Kline said. “We beat them at their gym and that was a really big deal for us.”

Iowa Lakes had its season ended on Oct. 29 with a loss to Hawkeye Community College in the Region 11-A Tournament semifinals. Following the season, Kline was named first team all-conference as well as first team all-region.

With her graduation set for December, Kline is planning to continue her college volleyball career and transfer into a four-year college for the spring semester. At the end of November, Kline will be taking an unofficial visit to The College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Georgia.

“There has been a few (schools) that have shown interest, but the biggest one has been Coastal Georgia. So we’ll see what that looks like. They got a big recruit plan set up,” Kline said.

With Kline set to take her game to the next level, whoever lands her services will be getting an extremely productive player.

County News Review

