Texas State

Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing

Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
FLORIDA STATE
People

Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now

Grab it while it’s back in stock Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things.  Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself.  Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item...
Evie M.

Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town

The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
Whiskey Riff

A Shed Antler Christmas Tree Is A Must-Have For Any Hunter This Holiday Season

I mean, just look at this thing. It’s magnificent. It’s a work of art. Who wouldn’t want one of these things in their man cave? Or hell, in their living room? After his wife Meggan suggested replacing the artificial tree they usually put up around the holidays, Jeff Jester of Arkansas decided to make his own tree. And he used all of the deer antler sheds that he had collected over the years according to Fox News. Jester said that […] The post A Shed Antler Christmas Tree Is A Must-Have For Any Hunter This Holiday Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  

