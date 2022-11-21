Read full article on original website
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Exact date you're officially allowed to put Christmas decorations up
If you like to put your Christmas tree up early, then good news! As this is the exact date you're 'allowed' to put your tree up - and it's actually earlier than you might think. Now Halloween is officially out of the way - and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey...
Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight
We have to commend him for his bravery, that is for sure!
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Woman Says People Who Put Christmas Decorations Up Early Are ‘Attention Seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing
Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining
Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
Man Hysterically Calls Out Brother and His Wife For Having No Less Than 9 Christmas Trees
Overboard or just enough? You be the judge.
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
Grab it while it’s back in stock Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things. Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself. Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item...
Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town
The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
A Shed Antler Christmas Tree Is A Must-Have For Any Hunter This Holiday Season
I mean, just look at this thing. It’s magnificent. It’s a work of art. Who wouldn’t want one of these things in their man cave? Or hell, in their living room? After his wife Meggan suggested replacing the artificial tree they usually put up around the holidays, Jeff Jester of Arkansas decided to make his own tree. And he used all of the deer antler sheds that he had collected over the years according to Fox News. Jester said that […] The post A Shed Antler Christmas Tree Is A Must-Have For Any Hunter This Holiday Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath
We are going to be doing this ASAP!
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
