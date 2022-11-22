Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Online Shoppers Spent a Record Amount on Thanksgiving
Americans hit websites on Thanksgiving Day to get a jump on Black Friday deals. Online shoppers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving, an increase of 2.9% year over year, according to Adobe. The typical day of online shopping results in $2 billion to $3 billion of sales. It is...
