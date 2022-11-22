Read full article on original website
Related
‘Power to Decide’ releases reproductive survey
After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, many young people believe their access to birth control may be in trouble, as found by the 'Power to Decide' campaign. It's a national organization that aims to share accurate information about contraception.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
POLITICO
It’s survival of the fittest for health tech
These are dark days for health tech startups. Funding for U.S. digital health startups is in the midst of collapse, falling to $3 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from more than $11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to CB Insights, a market research firm. Venture...
CNBC
Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'
Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Healthline
Sjögren’s Syndrome and Dry Eyes: How to Treat This Common Symptom
Sjögren’s syndrome often affects the salivary and tear glands. Dry eye is one of the most common symptoms. There’s no cure for Sjögren’s syndrome, but there are many things you can do to make the related dry eye more manageable. Sjögren’s syndrome impacts between...
psychologytoday.com
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
cohaitungchi.com
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Benefits and Challenges
Let’s face it. The positive impact of diversity and inclusion is no longer debatable. According to Deloitte, diverse companies enjoy 2.3 times higher cash flow per employee. Gartner found that inclusive teams improve team performance by up to 30 percent in high-diversity environments. In a BCG study, companies with diverse management teams had a 19 percent increase in revenue compared to their less diverse counterparts.
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
The Future of Patient Engagement Starts with Insight into Their Healthcare Backdrops
Amidst Increasing Patient Care Complexity, More Than Ever, We Find Ourselves In Need Of Explaining The Flow of Care To Millennials In Layperson's Terms. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece on Medium!
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Using a Diverse Workforce to Advance Health Equity with Dr. Efrain Talamantes
Using a Diverse Workforce to Advance Health Equity with Dr. Efrain Talamantes. We continue our podcast series with Dr. Efrain Talamantes, a Board Member of National Medical Fellowships. He is dedicated to serving historically underinvested communities and advancing health equity and leads initiatives throughout the country to enhance leadership and diversity in the healthcare workforce.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
As doctors, caring is our poetry
“The art and craft of being a physician and finding meaning in our care of others are to make poetry out of our lives.”. Steven Kamajian is a family physician. He shares his story and discusses his KevinMD article, “As doctors, caring is our poetry.”. The Podcast by KevinMD...
KevinMD.com
Medical innovation: a serendipitous step toward gender equity
There has never been a better time to be a woman entrepreneur. With ever-growing numbers of venture funds specifically for women and nonprofits dedicated to advancing women in tech, the next Apple is ripe for the picking. However, there remains a wide chasm to cross. Currently, startups led by women command less than 3 percent of venture capital investment dollars.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence
Apexon presents: Patient 360 enabling Precision Health and Medication Adherence. Patient 360 is a healthcare framework that consolidates patient and member data across the care delivery system to provide a unified view of patient, facilitating better outreach and improved health outcomes. Patient 360 data sources: Appointment and encounter details, Current...
ScienceBlog.com
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
docwirenews.com
Healthcare Unfiltered: OVERDOSE: A Real Tragedy Needing Solutions
In this solemn yet necessary episode, Dr. Chadi Nabhan spoke with Jodi Odell, mother of the late Jackson Odell – actor and victim of an accidental drug overdose. Jodi spoke at great detail about Jackson’s life – from his early childhood – leading up to his untimely death from a drug overdose at the age of only 20. Learn more about Jackson’s journey from rehab to sober living, and about his heart heart-wrenching final moments alive. Jodi also spoke about the weeks that followed his death, and about a social post she published about Jackson that went viral. This episode, as Dr. Nabhan notes, is a reminder of the fragility of life and a call to spread awareness about the drug pandemic.
Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
A recent disclosure from Harvard’s Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S. The museum has apologized, vowing to return the hair clippings to Indigenous communities. In their written statement, they acknowledge that the clippings were taken at a time in which it was common practice in anthropology to use hair samples to “justify racial hierarchies and categories.” If you...
ahajournals.org
Contributions of Structural Racism to the Food Environment: A Photovoice Study of Black Residents With Hypertension in Baltimore, MD
Disproportionate exposure to poor food environments and food insecurity among Black Americans may partially explain critical chronic disease disparities by race and ethnicity. A complex set of structural factors and interactions between Black residents and their food environments, including store types, quantity, proximity, and quality of goods and consumer interactions within stores, may affect nutritional behaviors and contribute to higher cardiovascular and kidney disease risk.
Comments / 0