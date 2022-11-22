ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee to be honored by Jefferson University

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee being honored by Thomas Jefferson University 00:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary college basketball coach Herb Magee is being honored by Thomas Jefferson University on Tuesday. The school is dedicating its main basketball gym to the former Rams head coach.

Magee retired back in March after 54 seasons with the team.

He's known as the "shot doctor" and ended his tenure with the second-most wins in NCAA history.

That dedication ceremony is happening at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Jefferson's home opener against Bloomsburg.

philadelphiasportsdigest.com

Football: Three PCL Teams Advance to PIAA Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA – Behind three key victories this past weekend, Philadelphia Catholic League football continues to thrive. Heading into the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament, PCL powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep, Bonner-Prendergast, and Neumann-Goretti are all within three victories of bringing home a state trophy. For the Prep,...
247Sports

Villanova vs. Iowa State Preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (2-12 overall, Receiving Votes in AP Poll, #32 kenpom) battles Iowa State (3-0 overall, #54 kenpom) on Thanksgiving afternoon as part of the PKI bracket in the PK85 event. In his second season at Iowa State, Head Coach, T.J. Otzelberger has a 25-13 record with a Cyclone team noted for playing stout defense. So are this season, Iowa State has posted three home wins - pounding IUPUI, 88-39, then hammering North Carolina A&T, 80-43 before beating Milwaukee in a more competitive, 68-53 tilt.
papreplive.com

Thanksgiving Football: Despite missing breakfast, Upper Darby and Haverford have 100th football feast

One of the great traditions of Thanksgiving Day football is the number of former players who return home to take part in the festivities. They’re usually easy to spot. They’ll be the ones standing on the sideline, many wearing lettermen’s jackets that only come out of storage for the game. The alumni will be out in force when the Fords take on rival Upper Darby Thursday at A.G. Cornog Field (10 a.m.) in the granddaddy of Delco Thanksgiving rivalries.
CBS Philly

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts paid a visit to the trauma intensive care unit at Penn Medicine to thank the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts."I just want to say thank you for all that y'all do in the city," Hurts said in the video above.  "I just wanted to take the time to thank y'all for everything y'all do as y'all continue to make a difference," he added. Hurts posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday. He wrote, "Let this be a reminder to spread love and gratitude this holiday season and beyond."
High School Football PRO

Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Haverford High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CBS Philly

Turkey Bowl tradition continues between Camden-Eastside

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year." 
CBS Philly

Overbrook-West Philly Thanksgiving football game canceled after shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The high school football game scheduled for Thursday between Overbrook and West Philly has been canceled after four students were shot. The School District of Philadelphia said the Thanksgiving game was canceled "in light of [Wednesday's] incident and out of an abundance of caution."   The students were shot outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets just after 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School on Wednesday.   Police say a number of students were standing outside the salon when a Silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots. Two 15-year-old girls were injured. One was...
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin ready for running West Chester Rustin

Since District 1 football went to six classifications in 2016, Upper Dublin has seen a lot of West Chester Rustin in the Class-5A playoffs. In six postseasons since the change, the schools have met three times. The Cardinals won the matchups in 2018 and 2020, both district championships, while the...
CBS Philly

Flyers fall to Capitals for 8th straight loss; Ovechkin scores 790th goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.The Capitals were on track for a fifth consecutive loss before Milano beat Felix Sandstrom off the rush with 2:58 left in regulation. The play was close to being offside, but Philadelphia coach John Tortorella never challenged Washington's tying goal.Ovechkin scored on a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome 1:04 into OT, lifting the Capitals to their...
CBS Philly

Flames send slumping Flyers to seventh straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip."It was nice to get that one for sure," Huberdeau said. "We battled. Another good win for us."Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row."We were flat," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "I thought it looked like two teams with low energy."The...
CBS Philly

Friendship sparked by football now includes kidney transplant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rebecca Colantuno's and Chad Watkins' friendship started with a football rivalry. Now it includes a kidney transplant at Einstein Medical Center. This year's Thanksgiving will be a celebration of life for the two."We're ordering out," Colantuno said. "We're not doing the traditional Thanksgiving fare."Colantuno and Watkins and their families will be having a special kind of Thanksgiving."I've always loved her," Watkins said, "but this is a deeper bond now."Their friendship started years ago, sparked by football."She walked in the gym with her T-shirt on," Watkins said. "I start harassing her about the Auburn T-shirt and...
CBS Philly

"That's coward stuff": School officials sound off on latest shooting near a Philly HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Four Philadelphia students are recovering after they were shot near Overbrook High School. The shooting happened at 60th and Oxford Streets minutes after students dismissed early ahead of Thanksgiving.Police say all of the students are stable. They include two 15-year-old foster sisters. Two 16-year-old boys, who are friends, were also hit in that drive-by shooting that now has so many people on high alert. Overbrook High School principal Dr. Kahlila Johnson said one of the students has been released from the hospital.A shattered glass door and a bullet hole through the window of a beauty salon are...
CBS Philly

4 students shot near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.
CBS Philly

Phillies extend Dave Dombrowski, say he's key to their World Series dreams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After winning the National League pennant this past season, the Philadelphia Phillies showed confidence in their front office leadership Tuesday, announcing a three-year contract extension for Dave Dombrowski, who serves as president of baseball operations.In a news statement, Phillies leadership said Dombrowski will help the team reach its biggest goal: to win the World Series."We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season," said Phillies managing partner John Middleton. "His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to...
CBS Philly

Best Philadelphia bars to watch 2022 World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar and many Americans are anticipating the USA's return after missing the 2018 tournament. The U.S. men's national team's first match of group play against Wales ended in a tie on Monday. Now, the stage is set for a big matchup against England Friday, Nov. 25. The USMNT will finish Group play against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29. "Medford Messi" Brenden Aaronson makes World Cup debutQatar's World Cup shows reemergence after boycottGambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World CupAll of the USA's matches are at 2 p.m. EST. For those of...
sju.edu

University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience

Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia

Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
