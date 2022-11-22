ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

floridaing.com

St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach

If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Deer Point Lake annual drawdown begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The drawdown at Deer Point Lake is underway. It’s a process to clear overgrown vegetation in the water. Currently, 28.4 million gallons of water are flowing into the lake daily, and 27.5 million gallons flowing out. Draining the lake yearly is designed to help the aquatic vegetation and wildlife living […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”

Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
FOUNTAIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Bob Bonezzi, long-time Destin developer, leaves behind an iconic legacy

On November 17, 2022, Robert “Bob” Bonezzi of Destin passed away at the age of 71. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bonezzi was an accomplished developer and passionate restaurateur who created some of the most iconic establishments in the community including The Back Porch, The Crab Trap, Surf Hut, and The Boardwalk.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Groups bring Thanksgiving to area veterans

PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner. The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families. “You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program

MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
lazytrips.com

Can you Drive to Shell Island?

Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire

What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL

