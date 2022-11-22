Read full article on original website
Related
floridaing.com
St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach
If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
Deer Point Lake annual drawdown begins
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The drawdown at Deer Point Lake is underway. It’s a process to clear overgrown vegetation in the water. Currently, 28.4 million gallons of water are flowing into the lake daily, and 27.5 million gallons flowing out. Draining the lake yearly is designed to help the aquatic vegetation and wildlife living […]
WJHG-TV
Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
WJHG-TV
Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”
Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Choctawhatchee football takes the road well traveled to Class 3S, Region 1 final berth
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.- The roads will have been well traveled once the Choctawhatchee Indians travel over to Lake City on Friday night for a Class 3S, Region 1 final. The next trip for the Indians take them to north Florida just off I-75 when they’ll take on Columbia in a game that’ll decide who ...
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
WJHG-TV
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
getthecoast.com
Bob Bonezzi, long-time Destin developer, leaves behind an iconic legacy
On November 17, 2022, Robert “Bob” Bonezzi of Destin passed away at the age of 71. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bonezzi was an accomplished developer and passionate restaurateur who created some of the most iconic establishments in the community including The Back Porch, The Crab Trap, Surf Hut, and The Boardwalk.
WJHG-TV
Local LBGTQ+ community stands in solidarity after Colorado Springs shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is still grappling with the recent shooting in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least nineteen injured. However, they are also using that incident to support one another. The local LGBTQ center in Panama City held a press conference Tuesday...
Groups bring Thanksgiving to area veterans
PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner. The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families. “You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make […]
University of Florida
Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program
MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Shell Island?
Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
Destin Log
What to know before you go to the Destin Christmas parade and boat parade
In just a couple of weeks, Christmas will be on parade in Destin, by land and sea. First will be the marching bands, floats and Santa on a firetruck down U.S. 98, followed by a lighted boat parade on Destin harbor. Here's a rundown of what's to come:. By land.
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
Comments / 0