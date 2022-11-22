ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Michael Harrison Cooper, 65, a Spartanburg County employee who was trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry shoppers preparing for Black Friday

Scores and highlights from Friday night's high school football playoffs. Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black …. Man missing after fleeing from NCPD, driving into …. OCSO searching for missing child after mother found …. Dorchester Paws – Fosters urgently needed. Black Friday shoppers benefitting small businesses …

Comments / 0

Community Policy