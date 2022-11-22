ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make

Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
GAMINGbible

Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he's ever made

In a press interview to promote his new collection of essays, director Quentin Tarantino has at long last revealed the film that he considers to be his best work, and the answer will certainly surprise you. To pick only one film from the storied career of Tarantino is a toughie....
Digital Trends

The 10 best movie sequels ever made

Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
The Hollywood Reporter

“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Collider

Quentin Tarantino Says the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Has Led to the Decline of Movie Stars

Quentin Tarantino is the latest high-profile Hollywood director to criticize Marvel movies. Tarantino is widely known for directing Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise to name a few. However, the director recently shared his displeasure with the current state of the entertainment industry and "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies".
Complex

Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited TV Series, Explains Why He Thinks Current Era of Films Is the ‘Worst’

Quentin Tarantino has made a few notable comments related to his views on the movie industry and what he believes to be the best film he’s made. The Pulp Fiction director most recently stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show to talk about the latter, and said his most recent flick – 2019’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood staring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie – is by far his favorite film.

