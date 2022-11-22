Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
Live host Kelly Ripa teases when she’ll finally leave morning show and spills on her plans for life after TV
KELLY Ripa has teased when she will say goodbye to her popular morning show on ABC. The Live host also discussed her plans for what she intends to do after TV. On Friday's episode, Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest talked about her children going to college and how hard it is to get jobs after graduating.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
16 Of The Juciest Thanksgiving Mishaps, Arguments, And Scandals People Have Had The Displeasure Of Experiencing
"My mom was in charge of cooking the turkey, and she put it in for way less time than it should have needed. When we want to carve it, it was clearly not done, so I used a thermometer to check the turkey. This was apparently a personal affront, and I had clearly gotten it out to demonstrate that my mom was an awful cook."
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
People Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories Of Realizing They Were Poor, And Wow, People Need To Be Nicer To Kids
"I was always overwhelmed by not knowing what to say after Christmas break when teachers would go around the room and ask what presents everyone got."
Thanksgiving brain teaser: Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?
For Thanksgiving 2022 Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared a seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. Can you solve it?
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
The Perfect Plaid Flannel PJs Are Now Just $59 at J. Crew
If humans spend a third of our lives in bed, how much time do we spend in pajamas? These are some deep thoughts best pondered in some cozy PJ's. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
ABC Gave the AMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 20. ABC's telecast of the American...
Talking With Tami
New Comedy Show: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’
Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. I Wish You Would debuts November 22, 2022 on Netflix. I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah’s third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Streaming now on Netflix, see the trailer…..
Peacock: everything you need to know about the NBCUniversal streaming service
Peacock: if you're looking to stream NBC and Universal shows, this is where it lives. And much is available for free.
