Ames, IA

Shoppers expected to turn out for Small Business Saturday in Ames' downtown, Campustown

By Ronna Faaborg, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago

Mayor John Haila has proclaimed Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday in Ames.

Ames Main Street Executive Director Sarah Dvorsky and board chair Sam Stagg accepted the proclamation. They encourage people to shop local every day , but especially on Saturday.

"We’re encouraging our community to shop all season long in Ames, Story County, Boone County and central Iowa. It’s better to have every dollar spent in our local businesses, whether it’s at a small business or a big box store,” Dvorsky said.

Across the United States, Small Business Saturday takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is intended to inspire consumers to shop at local businesses.

To celebrate, Ames Main Street has arranged for free parking at meters in downtown Ames and in Campustown on Saturday.

"If you're looking for specials, bundle up and come out and check out our local businesses. Keep in mind you can also online from many of our local shops," Dvorsky said.

U.S. shoppers spent more than $20 billion on Small Business Saturday last year, according to American Express. Nearly 51 million shoppers participated in Small Business Saturday in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation .

Currently, 33.2 million small businesses operate in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration . In the past 25 years, small businesses created 12.9 million net new jobs, accounting for about two of every three jobs added to the economy, according to the SBA.

Here’s a list of downtown Ames businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. Check Ames Main Street’s website, amesdowntown.org , for updates.

What downtown stores are open, offering specials on Small Business Saturday in Ames

  • Morning Bell Coffee Roasters, 111 Main St.
  • We the Dreamerz, 121 Main St. — Various discounts throughout the store and a giveaway.
  • The Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co., 129 Main St.
  • Dog-Eared Books, 203 Main St. — Vinyl sticker with every purchase, a giveaway, and free gift with a purchase of $100 and $200.
  • Marmalade Moon, 207 Main St. — One entry for every $25 spent to win a Marmalade Moon-thly subscription (12 pints of ice cream throughout the year)
  • Heroic Hair, 209 Main St. — Draw an ornament with any retail purchase for a percentage off or a free gift.
  • Treats On A Leash, 216 Main St. — 15% off storewide and online.
  • Worldly Goods, 223 Main St. — Fair-trade coffee samples all day.
  • Duck Worth Wearing, 232 Main St. — Various sales and promotions throughout the store.
  • The Loft Resale, 233 Main St. — For every $25 spent, receive a $5 gift card. Pick a package and receive anywhere from 10% to 30% off purchase.
  • Gilger Designs, 236 Main St. — Free jewelry cleaning and inspection.
  • Life Distilled, 301 Main St. — New product releases, honey and tea sampling and special guests popping up in the shop. See the store’s new Iowa room featuring all things Iowa.
  • Jennifer Drinkwater Art: The What’s Good Project, 312 Main St. — New artwork available. Festive snacks and drinks.
  • Lindsey Loo’s, 312 Main St. — Enter to win a drawing for a gift basket full of store goodies.
  • Moose on the Loose, 314 Main St. — Free candy canes and stickers.
  • Sweet Caroline’s Kitchen & Cocktails, 316 Main St. — Free chips and dip.
  • Everts Flowers Home & Gifts, 329 Main St. — 20% off regular-priced Items. Excludes fresh flowers, green plants and clearance.
  • Octagon Center for the Arts & Octagon Shop, 413 Douglas Ave.
  • Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave. — Stop by Literary Grounds bookstore in the library’s lobby for Small Business Saturday deals on gently used books and more. Enjoy $1 off everything in the bookstore (except book bundles and items marked $1).
  • In Spyrit Metaphysical, 114 Kellogg Ave. — In-house products on sale, bath salts and a few other items.
  • Overflow Thrift Store, 202 S. Duff Ave. — Variety of in-store promotions.
  • Great Harvest Bakery and Café, 502 Burnett Ave.

Some Campustown businesses also offering deals

  • HydraBoost IV Therapy & Wellness, 200 Stanton Ave. — Open house, free samples, Black Friday sales.
  • Campustown Smoothies, 200 Stanton Ave. — Open house, free samples, half-priced gingerbread lattes, pumpkin spice lattes and gourmet hot cocoa. Black Friday sales on gift baskets and gift cards.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. You can reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Shoppers expected to turn out for Small Business Saturday in Ames' downtown, Campustown

