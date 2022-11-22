ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, NY

WETM 18 News

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
VESTAL, NY
wnbf.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated

Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
CONKLIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Shots fired in Owego

On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
OWEGO, NY
hudsonvalleycountry.com

Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened

In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division

The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
