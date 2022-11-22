Read full article on original website
Related
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
wnbf.com
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
Home destroyed by flames in Susquehanna County
LENOX, Pa. — A house was gutted, and a firefighter was hurt fighting a blaze in Susquehanna County. The fire started around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Route 374 in Lenox Township, outside Nicholson. One firefighter was hurt falling on ice at the scene. No one in the home was...
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
The Most Dangerous Local Roads – Here’s What You Said
We love to complain about certain roadways. Potholes seem to be the biggest topic. Especially when the spring thaw arrives. Others complain about the growing number of roundabouts popping up in the Triple Cities. And of course, that subject has its pros and cons as we've noticed on social media lately.
‘Viral Disease’ Warning Issued for Animals in Sullivan County, NY
Be extra careful if you have a pet in that area. People around here treat pets like actual members of their family and it's always scary when you hear warnings about diseases that could make them very sick. Many people let their animals roam around, but a warning was recently issued for Sullivan County residents and it's all about the safety of their animals.
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
owegopennysaver.com
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
Fatal UTV crash in Delaware County
Yesterday, a man passed away in the Town of Tompkins after crashing a UTV.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County assesses options after fire damages arboretum education center
GOSHEN – Orange County officials are exploring their options as to the future of the education center at the county arboretum in Montgomery after fire caused extensive interior damage last month. County Parks Commissioner James Brooks said they will be assessing all options. “Right now, we have crews in...
hudsonvalleycountry.com
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
Alert Issued After 'Aggressive,' Rabid Fox Captured In Town Of Neversink
Officials in the region have issued a public alert after a rabid fox was captured by state wildlife experts. Sullivan County Public Health is advising the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking, or playing in the parks near wooded areas.
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0