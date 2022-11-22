Read full article on original website
Altamont Boys Fall at Morton in Season Opener
The Altamont boys basketball team started their season with a longer road trip on Tuesday night where they fell to host Morton 64-53 in the Morton Thanksgiving Shootout. The Indians got off to a quick start and pulled out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter as senior Mason Robinson poured in 8 points to lead the Altamont charge. Morton would pick up their offense in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 16-8 to pull ahead of the Indians, 26-24, at halftime. Altamont would find themselves outscored 20-13 in the third quarter to trail 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite strong perimeter shooting in the quarter with three pointers from senior Avery Jahraus and another from Robinson, Altamont could not overcome Morton, falling 64-53. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will have a week off before their home opener on Tuesday, November 29 against Cumberland.
CHBC, BSE Win and Ramsey Falls at CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament
CHBC and Brownstown-St. Elmo picked up wins while Ramsey suffered a loss on the first day of the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday. In the opening game of the tournament, CHBC was a 67-22 winner over Ramsey. CHBC took a 16-5 lead after one quarter and pushed that lead to 35-14 at halftime. Ramsey was held to just 8 points in the second half as CHBC closed out the 67-22 win. CHBC is now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the tournament. Ramsey is now 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the tournament. CHBC will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras at noon and BSE at 4:00pm on Friday. Ramsey will play BSE at 1:30pm and WSS at 5:30pm on Friday.
Lady Vandals Set for Third Place Game of Litchfield Tournament on Tuesday Night
The Vandalia girls basketball team will look to even up their record for the season and claim some hardware at the same time when they take on host Litchfield in the third place game of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday night. After a tournament opening loss to Nokomis, the Lady Vandals bounced back with a big win over Pawnee to get themselves into the third place game. The tournament’s fifth place game between Southwestern and Pawnee will be played at 4:30pm on Tuesday night with the Lady Vandals and Litchfield set to tip off at 6:00pm. And we will have the broadcast of the Lady Vandals game on 107.1 FM WKRV and streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com.
Lady Vandals Get Dominant Win Over Litchfield
The Lady Vandals have evened up their season record at 2-2 after a big 56-21 win over Litchfield to claim third place of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. After opening up the game with a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, Vandalia would push it out to a 34-15 lead at halftime, led by sophomore Bella Austin who paced the Vandals with 18 points in the half. Vandalia would outscore Litchfield 14-6 in the third quarter with senior Anna Forbes putting in 10 of those points to increase the lead to 48-21. The Lady Vandals then shut out Litchfield in the fourth quarter to close out the 56-21 win to finish third in the tournament with a record of 2-1. The Lady Vandals also placed two on the All-Tournament team as Forbes and Austin were both named to the team. Vandalia is now 2-2 overall on the season and they will have several days off before going back on the road to take on North Clay on Monday before coming back home for games against Ramsey on Tuesday and Carlinville next Thursday.
CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament Tips Off Tuesday Night
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Girls Thanksgiving Tournament will kick off Tuesday night with four games on tap. Host and defending champion CHBC (2-0) will open up the tournament against Ramsey (0-2) at 4:00pm. Dieterich and Red Hill face off at 5:30pm with Cumberland and Macon Meridian playing at 7:00pm. Brownstown-St. Elmo (2-0) will take on Windsor/Stew-Stras at 8:30pm in the final game of the night. The tournament will take two days off before resuming play with eight games split between the Cowden-Herrick High School and Jr. High gyms on Friday afternoon and evening.
Altamont Girls Beat Flora to Open Bob Kerans Tournament Play
Altamont Lady Indians basketball is out to a 3-0 start to the season after beating Flora 50-46 in their first game of the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament on Monday night. The first quarter proved to be a close affair with the game tied 10-10 at the end of the first eight minutes of play. Altamont would take a 23-22 lead by halftime and hold a 38-36 advantage at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Lady Indians would just outscore Flora in the fourth quarter, 12-10, to close out the four point win, 50-46. Altamont is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the round robin tournament with two games left to play, as they will have a day off before taking on Newton at 7:30pm on Wednesday and then facing Effingham at 1:30pm on Friday.
