7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Chicago
These 10 Used Cars Have Held Their Value the Most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem
A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
