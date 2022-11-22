ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Rochester Man Arrested After Lafayette Traffic Stop

A Rochester man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lafayette Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers executed a routine stop on a vehicle in which 24-year-old Winston Sharpe was the passenger. An investigation discovered that the driver had a Protection from Abuse order out of Florida against Sharpe, who had provided false identification to the Trooper.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin

From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person dies in double shooting on Mosley Road in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a shooting at a home on Mosely Road left one dead and another injured on Wednesday night. Police responded just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot at the home near Benjamin Ave. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Predicate felon accused of hate crime for threats toward Brighton Muslim community

Brighton, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, accused of a hate crime for making threats toward members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. William Putnam, 53, faces state charges for aggravated harassment as a hate crime and making a terroristic threat — along with a federal charge for transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person.
BRIGHTON, NY
wxxinews.org

Update: Police identify 12-year-old boy shot to death in Rochester

This story was updated Tuesday afternoon. Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting in the 200 block of Atkinson Street Monday night that killed a 12 year boy and wounded a 16-year old male. Rochester Police have now identified the 12-year-old as Juan Lopez. He was a 7th grader...
ROCHESTER, NY

