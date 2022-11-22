Read full article on original website
Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
wesb.com
Rochester Man Arrested After Lafayette Traffic Stop
A Rochester man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lafayette Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers executed a routine stop on a vehicle in which 24-year-old Winston Sharpe was the passenger. An investigation discovered that the driver had a Protection from Abuse order out of Florida against Sharpe, who had provided false identification to the Trooper.
Male arrested after police chase, crash into police car
The vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied RPD car and came to a rest.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
ROAR to hold fundraiser following Club Q shooting
Co-owner David Chappius said they hope to use the event — and others like it — to ease peoples' fears.
Sunrise Smart Start: Chesapeake mass shooting, NYSP increases surveillance
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for killer of ‘loving and kind’ Franklin student, 12
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 74th homicide victim has been identified as 12-year-old Juan Lopez. Lopez, police say, was a seventh-grader at Benjamin Franklin Education Campus. He is the city’s youngest homicide victim this year. “The first homicide of the year was a 14-year-old child and I thought...
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
12-year-old dead, 16-year-old hospitalized in Rochester shooting
Both boys lived in the neighborhood.
Man ticketed for allegedly shooting deer out of season
On October 28, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) responded to a house in the town of Rochester after receiving reports of multiple deer being taken with bait.
37 Rochester shooting victims in 2022 have been under the age of 18
Overall, the RPD says of the 281 incidents that have occurred this year, the fatality rate is 18.6%, with 31 of these incidents having multiple victims.
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in double shooting on Mosley Road in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a shooting at a home on Mosely Road left one dead and another injured on Wednesday night. Police responded just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot at the home near Benjamin Ave. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
The suspect previously had 12 criminal convictions and was the subject of a Mental Health Transport for threats of self-harm.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
13 WHAM
Suspected drug leader, allegedly linked to Rochester officer's death, appears in court
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester man who police said played a key role in a wave of violence across the city this summer will stay in federal custody, pending his trial. Brandon Washington is accused of running a marijuana ring and soliciting out-of-town gang members, including Kelvin Vickers, to commit acts of violence against a rival gang.
cnycentral.com
'I just wish he had one more chance': Vigil held for 12-year-old Rochester murder victim
Rochester, N.Y — Family and friends of Juan Lopez gathered at the corner of Reynolds St. and Atkinson St. on Tuesday night, on the same sidewalk where the child was murdered the night before. Lopez was a seventh-grade student at the Benjamin Franklin Educational Campus. Police said he was...
13 WHAM
Predicate felon accused of hate crime for threats toward Brighton Muslim community
Brighton, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, accused of a hate crime for making threats toward members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. William Putnam, 53, faces state charges for aggravated harassment as a hate crime and making a terroristic threat — along with a federal charge for transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person.
wxxinews.org
Update: Police identify 12-year-old boy shot to death in Rochester
This story was updated Tuesday afternoon. Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting in the 200 block of Atkinson Street Monday night that killed a 12 year boy and wounded a 16-year old male. Rochester Police have now identified the 12-year-old as Juan Lopez. He was a 7th grader...
13 WHAM
Deputies looking for gunman from road rage shooting in Ontario County
Farmington, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a shooting that took place in the Town of Farmington Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to Mertensia Road just north of State Route 96 for the report of...
