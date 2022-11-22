Read full article on original website
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses frustrations of WR Diontae Johnson
Through 10 games, wide receiver Diontae Johnson leads the Pittsburgh Steelers with 51 receptions and is second on the team with 456 yards. But after the Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Johnson appeared to be frustrated with his role in the game. Johnson was targeted 12 times...
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Watch: Jim Nantz brutally jinxed Michael Badgley before first missed FG of season(Video)
Jim Nantz came in hot with a cold-blooded jinx for Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley ahead of his first missed kick of the season. Not a single Detroit Lions fan was thankful that Jim Nantz was in the CBS booth for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. It wasn’t...
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
