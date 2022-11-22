Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49
In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Get Dominant Win Over Litchfield
The Lady Vandals have evened up their season record at 2-2 after a big 56-21 win over Litchfield to claim third place of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. After opening up the game with a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, Vandalia would push it out to a 34-15 lead at halftime, led by sophomore Bella Austin who paced the Vandals with 18 points in the half. Vandalia would outscore Litchfield 14-6 in the third quarter with senior Anna Forbes putting in 10 of those points to increase the lead to 48-21. The Lady Vandals then shut out Litchfield in the fourth quarter to close out the 56-21 win to finish third in the tournament with a record of 2-1. The Lady Vandals also placed two on the All-Tournament team as Forbes and Austin were both named to the team. Vandalia is now 2-2 overall on the season and they will have several days off before going back on the road to take on North Clay on Monday before coming back home for games against Ramsey on Tuesday and Carlinville next Thursday.
i70sports.com
Altamont Girls Beat Flora to Open Bob Kerans Tournament Play
Altamont Lady Indians basketball is out to a 3-0 start to the season after beating Flora 50-46 in their first game of the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament on Monday night. The first quarter proved to be a close affair with the game tied 10-10 at the end of the first eight minutes of play. Altamont would take a 23-22 lead by halftime and hold a 38-36 advantage at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Lady Indians would just outscore Flora in the fourth quarter, 12-10, to close out the four point win, 50-46. Altamont is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the round robin tournament with two games left to play, as they will have a day off before taking on Newton at 7:30pm on Wednesday and then facing Effingham at 1:30pm on Friday.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Set for Third Place Game of Litchfield Tournament on Tuesday Night
The Vandalia girls basketball team will look to even up their record for the season and claim some hardware at the same time when they take on host Litchfield in the third place game of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday night. After a tournament opening loss to Nokomis, the Lady Vandals bounced back with a big win over Pawnee to get themselves into the third place game. The tournament’s fifth place game between Southwestern and Pawnee will be played at 4:30pm on Tuesday night with the Lady Vandals and Litchfield set to tip off at 6:00pm. And we will have the broadcast of the Lady Vandals game on 107.1 FM WKRV and streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com.
i70sports.com
Vandalia 7th grade girls advance to Regional Championship, play today
The Vandalia 7th grade girls basketball team will play for a regional championship this afternoon. In the regional semi-finals on Monday, the Lady Vandals 7th graders defeated Greenville, 29 to 14. Bella Walk had 20 points, Makenzie Gillett had 5 points and Kyra Hobler and Harliquinn Stark-Winters each had 2 points. The #2 seed Lady Vandals will play #1 seed Staunton at Staunton in the Regional Championship at 4 pm today.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
Effingham Radio
2022 Altamont High School Homecoming Court Announced
Next week is homecoming week at Altamont Community High School. Homecoming dress-up days for next week are Monday – No Mirror come as you are in PJs day Tuesday is school spirit day, Wednesday dress as a Twin Day, Thursday is students dress as teachers and teachers dress as students, Friday is dress as Adam Sandler day.
wgel.com
Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters
Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
chambanamoms.com
Start a New Family Tradition and Pick Out a Christmas Tree at No Bad Days Farm in Shelbyville
Take a short trip beyond Champaign-Urbana and get your very own Christmas tree from No Bad Days Farm in Shelbyville. Find yourself in a winter setting so magical you might find it in a movie – but wait, it is right in Central Illinois. When you see photos of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin home destroyed by fire
The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Ashley N. Schaufler of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Jessica L. Presler of Indianapolis, IN for an Effingham...
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
WAND TV
Memorial Health implements temporary visitor restrictions at hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
Comments / 0