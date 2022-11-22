The Lady Vandals have evened up their season record at 2-2 after a big 56-21 win over Litchfield to claim third place of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. After opening up the game with a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, Vandalia would push it out to a 34-15 lead at halftime, led by sophomore Bella Austin who paced the Vandals with 18 points in the half. Vandalia would outscore Litchfield 14-6 in the third quarter with senior Anna Forbes putting in 10 of those points to increase the lead to 48-21. The Lady Vandals then shut out Litchfield in the fourth quarter to close out the 56-21 win to finish third in the tournament with a record of 2-1. The Lady Vandals also placed two on the All-Tournament team as Forbes and Austin were both named to the team. Vandalia is now 2-2 overall on the season and they will have several days off before going back on the road to take on North Clay on Monday before coming back home for games against Ramsey on Tuesday and Carlinville next Thursday.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO