Cattaraugus County, NY

Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says he tried to rob a post office in Hinsdale.

On Monday morning around 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to the post office on Main Street after they say a robbery in progress was reported.

There, Port Allegany resident Kenneth Lannager allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them, the Sheriff’s office said.

Lannager was subsequently charged with attempted robbery, burglary and menacing. After being arraigned in Little Valley Town Court, he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Lannager is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

News 4 Buffalo

