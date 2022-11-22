Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
localsyr.com
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why did a popular Burger King in Salina close?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. As we gather to gobble up turkey, let’s talk burgers. Viewers are asking if the king has been dethroned in the Town of Salina. Peter Leahey emailed the Your Stories Team:. Why did the Burger King on 7th...
localsyr.com
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law signed by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills...
localsyr.com
Aging Advocates helping Senior Veterans with VA benefits
(WSYR-TV) — Veterans who served deserve our help when they get into their later years. Amberly Reinertsen of Aging Advocates and Corliss Dennis of the NYS Division of Veteran Services joined the show to discuss how senior vets can benefit from the VA. If you have questions, here are...
localsyr.com
New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids. New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery...
localsyr.com
Travel…Good heading out; Not as nice coming home
Late November can be pretty rough weather wise as most Central New Yorkers are aware of. Just look at what happened this past week with the historical lake snow event across Western New York near Buffalo!. NO WEATHER BUMPS ON THE WAY TO FAMILY:. Thankfully, it appears Mother Nature has...
localsyr.com
Name, image and likeness rights for collegiate athletes coming to NY
(WIVB) — NIL is coming to New York. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness without forfeiting scholarships or eligibility to participate in college sports. New York will become the 30th state to...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Falls to Red Storm in Overtime
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight night, the SU players found themselves working overtime at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn. Unlike Monday night though, it was the opponent that dominated the extra session. St. John’s outscored Syracuse 11-4 in the overtime and remained unbeaten with a 76-69 victory.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Slips Past Spiders in Overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty minutes wasn’t enough to decide the first game of the Empire Classic between Syracuse and Richmond. Joe Girard went for a career-high 31 points as the Orange pulled off a 74-71 overtime victory at the Barclays Center. Syracuse jumped out to a 14-2...
Comments / 0