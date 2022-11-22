ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR

Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife

Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart. The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday. Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all...
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list

The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
INTERVIEW: Why Chad Knaus no longer hates TV cameras

Chad Knaus once hated the television camera. That is not an exaggeration. Knaus says it twice with a laugh when asked how he once viewed television as a competitor versus how he views it now. As one of the most recognizable and successful NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, the cameras always found him. If he made a bad call for the No. 48 team of Jimmie Johnson or the No. 24 team of William Byron, the camera was there to see his reaction. If something happened to his driver on the racetrack, the camera was there to document the aftermath.
Peterson joins Front Row as McDowell's crew chief

Front Row Motorsports has hired Travis Peterson to be Michael McDowell’s crew chief next season while a decision is still to be made on who will lead the No. 38 team. Peterson joins the organization and McDowell’s No. 34 team after serving as a race engineer at RFK Racing for the last five seasons. Prior to that, Peterson spent time in the same role at Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.
Add Chicago streets to NASCAR’s list of odd race places

NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities. It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd. Although other series...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game

In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names. Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate. Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:. NBC Sports...
