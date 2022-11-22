Chad Knaus once hated the television camera. That is not an exaggeration. Knaus says it twice with a laugh when asked how he once viewed television as a competitor versus how he views it now. As one of the most recognizable and successful NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, the cameras always found him. If he made a bad call for the No. 48 team of Jimmie Johnson or the No. 24 team of William Byron, the camera was there to see his reaction. If something happened to his driver on the racetrack, the camera was there to document the aftermath.

