New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

One person killed in second Central City homicide Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard that's left one man dead. NOPD officials say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.. Police arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say

A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA

