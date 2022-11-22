A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.

