Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
WWL-TV
NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair on I-10 Service Road and then sped away. The hit-and-run crash happened Monday November, 21. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate shooting that injured woman on Chef Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Highway and Dale Street around 7 p.m. NOPD said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was taken...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in overnight shooting in Boutte
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday around 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte. Officials said when deputies arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot twice...
WWL-TV
One person killed in second Central City homicide Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard that's left one man dead. NOPD officials say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.. Police arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 8-year-old shot, killed in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child. According to EMS, an 8-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hoffman Triangle. Family identified the boy as Neon Arnold. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Second Street. NOPD...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department investigating Audubon Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene of a two alarm fire in the 600 block of Audubon Street around 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WDSU
NOPD searching for vehicle and driver in fatal downtown hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Central Business District. According to NOPD, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Canal and South Liberty streets around 12 a.m.
NOLA.com
Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say
A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
WDSU
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, dies
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was once fighting for his life months ago — now fighting back tears. The wife of Scott Toups — the man police say was carjacked and seriously injured by a bridge city escapee has died. "One of the happiest days of...
fox8live.com
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
wgno.com
Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
Persons of interest wanted in Central City homicide
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the persons of interest were caught on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime.
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after man found shot to death outside Gretna home
GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in unincorporated Gretna. According to the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive. Deputies said they found a man on the ground...
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Comments / 0