Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Man hit by stray bullet on SEPTA bus says inhaler in pocket saved his life
A passenger on a SEPTA bus was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Six other passengers were on board when the stray shot pierced the right side of the bus.
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Man dies after taxi strikes him in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a taxi in the city's Eastwick section.The incident occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.
Fire in West Philadelphia rowhome kills man, injures 2 others
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames in a West Philadelphia row home have killed a 91-year-old man and injured two others on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed to the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m.They found the 91-year-old on the first floor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Two others were rescued from the second floor. One of them, a 92-year-old man, suffered injuries to his left hand and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Fire officials on scene said both rescued individuals were in stable conditions.Investigators say they found no smoke alarms in the home during this fire on the Thanksgiving holiday. "The fact that this happened on the holidays ... increases the awareness, the sadness," Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. "You never want to see it any time of year, but certainly don't want to see it on the holidays. So, yes, for the firefighters, the paramedics that respond, it is always difficult."
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others
PHILADELPHIA - One person has died and two others were injured in an overnight fire in West Philadelphia, according to authorities. Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story dwelling in the area of Walnut Street and S 46th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, firefighters arrived...
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
CBS News
3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street. He is The post Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school
PHILADELPHIA (AP/WHTM) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Comments / 0