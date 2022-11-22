PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames in a West Philadelphia row home have killed a 91-year-old man and injured two others on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed to the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m.They found the 91-year-old on the first floor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Two others were rescued from the second floor. One of them, a 92-year-old man, suffered injuries to his left hand and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Fire officials on scene said both rescued individuals were in stable conditions.Investigators say they found no smoke alarms in the home during this fire on the Thanksgiving holiday. "The fact that this happened on the holidays ... increases the awareness, the sadness," Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. "You never want to see it any time of year, but certainly don't want to see it on the holidays. So, yes, for the firefighters, the paramedics that respond, it is always difficult."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO