Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies after taxi strikes him in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a taxi in the city's Eastwick section.The incident occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire in West Philadelphia rowhome kills man, injures 2 others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames in a West Philadelphia row home have killed a 91-year-old man and injured two others on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed to the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m.They found the 91-year-old on the first floor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Two others were rescued from the second floor. One of them, a 92-year-old man, suffered injuries to his left hand and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Fire officials on scene said both rescued individuals were in stable conditions.Investigators say they found no smoke alarms in the home during this fire on the Thanksgiving holiday.  "The fact that this happened on the holidays ... increases the awareness, the sadness," Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. "You never want to see it any time of year, but certainly don't want to see it on the holidays. So, yes, for the firefighters, the paramedics that respond, it is always difficult."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS News

3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police

A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman.  The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street.  He is The post Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WHTM) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

