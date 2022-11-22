Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck
A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
WBOC
3 Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant
WMDT.com
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
WMDT.com
Three arrested on firearm, drug charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., Dover Police’s Street Crimes Unit was assisting Delaware Probation and Parole with a home visit on a subject, identified as 19-year-old Unique Trader. Officers took Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, a 17-year-old male, and 7 additional people into custody after a .40 caliber handgun and 3.8 grams of crack cocaine were found at the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and officers found an additional 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 466.7 grams of marijuana, and $810.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 60 years for murder
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
WMDT.com
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
WBOC
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
WBOC
2 Men Facing Weapons Charges after Car Crash in Millsboro
WBOC
Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking
HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
Cape Gazette
Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant
Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
