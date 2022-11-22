MILLSBORO, Del.- 2 Millsboro men have been arrested after a car crash on John J. William Highway last night. 22 year-old Evan Briscoe and 25 year- old Joshua Baull were traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway at a reportedly high rate of speed. At the time, a 2022 Lexus RX, operated by a 35-year-old male of Lewes, DE, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe attempted to avoid striking the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ultimately the front right of his vehicle struck the left rear of the Lexus. This impact caused the Lexus to rotate clockwise until it struck a guardrail along the south edge of John J Williams Highway. After striking the guardrail, the Lexus was redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles had a second collision.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO