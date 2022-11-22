WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Drequan Savage has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. According to the State's Attorney, in April of 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered the back door of a home and on Hill Street in Salisbury and entered the bedroom. There, authorities say the assailant shot Gerald Nash multiple times while he was laying in bed. Nash was taken to Tidal Health where he later died from his wounds.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO