Cambridge Police Build "A Bridge Of Trust" With The Community
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - People in Cambridge and the Police Department celebrated Thanksgiving early with their first turkey dinner giveaway. Today, police officers handed out more than 200 thanksgiving meals to those who need them most. Scoop-by-scoop meals were prepared for those in the Cambridge community. It was a day for...
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
Milford Mispillion Riverwalk Area Will Soon Break Ground on Improvements
MILFORD, Del. --- It is common for people to desire a new looking when a new year rolls around. And the Mispillion Riverwalk area is getting just that. And Jim Mallory who enjoys walking the park says improvements will only add to the area's natural beauty. "I think it be...
Rabid Raccoon Found in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A raccoon located near Arden Station and Dublin roads in Princess Anne has tested positive for rabies, according to the Somerset County Health Department. The raccoon was sent to the Maryland State Laboratory for testing after biting a dog on Sunday, Nov. 20. The positive test results were received Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend. Lajan Cephas is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with an apparent domestic incident. According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas,...
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
Getting a Tattoo in the Town of Berlin is Currently Not Possible
Berlin town leaders voted to extend the towns tattoo moratorium until June 30th of 2023. The moratorium began as an effort to adopt a county wide ordinance.
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery. "I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right...
Wicomico County Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Drequan Savage has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. According to the State's Attorney, in April of 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered the back door of a home and on Hill Street in Salisbury and entered the bedroom. There, authorities say the assailant shot Gerald Nash multiple times while he was laying in bed. Nash was taken to Tidal Health where he later died from his wounds.
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Cambridge Woman Charged With Credit Card Theft and Fraud
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft following accusations that she stole credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Cambridge police say that on Nov. 21, department detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna...
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking
HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
