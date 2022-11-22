ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Cambridge Police Build "A Bridge Of Trust" With The Community

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - People in Cambridge and the Police Department celebrated Thanksgiving early with their first turkey dinner giveaway. Today, police officers handed out more than 200 thanksgiving meals to those who need them most. Scoop-by-scoop meals were prepared for those in the Cambridge community. It was a day for...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Rabid Raccoon Found in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A raccoon located near Arden Station and Dublin roads in Princess Anne has tested positive for rabies, according to the Somerset County Health Department. The raccoon was sent to the Maryland State Laboratory for testing after biting a dog on Sunday, Nov. 20. The positive test results were received Tuesday, Nov. 22.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Serious Crash in Lincoln Area

LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages

SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment

SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire

PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
PITTSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend. Lajan Cephas is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with an apparent domestic incident. According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas,...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Wicomico County Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Drequan Savage has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. According to the State's Attorney, in April of 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered the back door of a home and on Hill Street in Salisbury and entered the bedroom. There, authorities say the assailant shot Gerald Nash multiple times while he was laying in bed. Nash was taken to Tidal Health where he later died from his wounds.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Cambridge Woman Charged With Credit Card Theft and Fraud

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft following accusations that she stole credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Cambridge police say that on Nov. 21, department detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking

HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
HURLOCK, MD
WBOC

Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy