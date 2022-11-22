Read full article on original website
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
dornob.com
Kickstarter Campaign for First Plug-and-Play Home Energy Storage System Garners Over $5 Million
A plug-and-play home energy storage system is capturing the attention of thousands of consumers with its recent Kickstarter campaign. Officially ending November 20th, the SuperBase V by Silicon Valley-based charging technology company Zendure has racked up over $5 million. The company’s advanced energy storage boxes are versatile and strong enough to power an entire house, and portable enough to take care of energy needs on the go.
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
argusjournal.com
Livento Group (NUGN) Finalizing Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Robotics Company
New York, NY, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it is exploring acquisition with a Software Engineering Company focused on AI and Robotics.
Phone Arena
Ericsson, a 5G equipment supplier, starts a multi-million-pound 6G research in the UK
Currently, the latest-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks is 5G. Thanks to it, we have download speeds that were never possible before. However, in the near future, 5G will become a thing of the past and will give way to 6G. As part of a multi-million-pound investment focused on...
Mazda to invest $11 billion by 2030 to procure EV batteries - Nikkei
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to procure electric vehicle (EV) batteries and cooperate with battery supplier Envision AESC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
The Next Web
Ericsson’s multi-million 6G investment puts Europe in the next-gen driver’s seat
Telecommunications specialist Ericsson will invest tens of millions of pounds into 6G research in the UK, working with universities and industry partners on network security, AI, and cognitive networks. The Swedish company, which has already been supplying 5G networks across the globe, said that this 10-year partnership would help drive...
Marketmind: PMI, PMI baby
Nov 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian markets are looking to round off the week on a positive note on Friday, with regional stocks on course to chalk up their fourth straight weekly rise.
ledinside.com
Valeo’s third generation LiDAR chosen by Stellantis for its level 3 automation capability
Stellantis has chosen Valeo's third-generation LiDAR to equip multiple models of its different automotive brands from 2024. The Valeo SCALA 3 LiDAR will enable these vehicles to be certified for level 3 automation, allowing drivers to safely take their hands off the steering wheel and their eyes off the road.
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Says U.S., Europe Could End Reliance on Chinese EV Batteries by 2030 -FT
(Reuters) - The United States and Europe could cut their dependence on China for electric vehicle batteries through more than $160 billion of new capital spending by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a Goldman Sachs forecast. The investment bank's analysts believe demand for finished batteries could be...
satnews.com
Viasat + Cobham Satcom collaborating on maritime connectivity pre-ViaSat-3 launch
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Cobham Satcom are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
aiexpress.io
Implementing Amazon Forecast in the retail industry: A journey from POC to production
Amazon Forecast is a totally managed service that makes use of statistical and machine studying (ML) algorithms to ship extremely correct time-series forecasts. Lately, primarily based on Amazon Forecast, we helped considered one of our retail clients obtain correct demand forecasting, inside 8 weeks. The answer improved the handbook forecast by a mean of 10% regarding the WAPE metric. This results in a direct financial savings of 16 labor hours month-to-month. As well as, we estimated that by fulfilling the right variety of objects, gross sales might enhance by as much as 11.8%. On this put up, we current the workflow and the essential components to implement—from proof of idea (POC) to manufacturing—a requirement forecasting system with Amazon Forecast, centered on challenges within the retail business.
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Powers Europe's Largest Battery Energy Storage System
Harmony Energy Income Trust announced the official launch of the Pillswood project, which is considered Europe's new largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), by capacity. The site, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, has been successfully energized and will now "provide critical balancing services" to the electricity grid network, as well as enable further replacement of fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy.
