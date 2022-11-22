Adapted PI Soccer: Anoka-Hennepin earns state consolation championship

Anoka-Hennepin split two matches to finish the year as the state consolation champions during the Adapted PI Soccer State Championships held in Stillwater Nov. 18-19.

The Mustangs dropped a narrow 3-2 matchup against Rochester in the quarterfinals, before coming back to power past St. Paul Humboldt 9-4 in the consolation championship.

“We did not play our best game (in the quarterfinals), but had some chances to get a two-goal lead and did not capitalize on them and let Rochester hang around,” Anoka-Hennepin head coach Pete Kutches said. “It was a tough loss for sure. But, we bounced back in the consolation championship.”

Senior Nick Reither was named to the All-Tournament Team, finishing with four goals and two assists offensively, as well as several saves in goal.

Senior Sophia Reither had two goals and three assists, while also picking up several saves in goal, while freshman Cord’e Bauer added four goals and an assist.

It was a season of growth, as well as adjusting to new roles and to one another for the Mustangs, culminating in a run to the state tournament.

“Our team, starting the season out, needed to find out where everyone fit within the game,” Kutches said. “We graduated four seniors and had two other players move out of the district, so we did not have a lot of game experience. Once we had the chance to get some practice in and improve our skill level, then the team started to learn the game. We played six regular season games; by the last two games we could see that dramatic improvement in understanding the game and we started sharing the soccer ball a lot more because we knew where our teammates would be.

“They were so coachable. We had to try some different things because players were gone or new to the sport, and every time they just adjusted to what we were doing and had no problem trying new things. It was super fun to watch them progress so quickly. We always talked about how success is not measured in wins and losses, which showed in our last game in how they played against Humboldt.”