ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Adapted PI Soccer: Anoka-Hennepin earns state consolation championship

By Patrick Slack
ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zwwc5_0jJoPfzB00

Anoka-Hennepin split two matches to finish the year as the state consolation champions during the Adapted PI Soccer State Championships held in Stillwater Nov. 18-19.

The Mustangs dropped a narrow 3-2 matchup against Rochester in the quarterfinals, before coming back to power past St. Paul Humboldt 9-4 in the consolation championship.

“We did not play our best game (in the quarterfinals), but had some chances to get a two-goal lead and did not capitalize on them and let Rochester hang around,” Anoka-Hennepin head coach Pete Kutches said. “It was a tough loss for sure. But, we bounced back in the consolation championship.”

Senior Nick Reither was named to the All-Tournament Team, finishing with four goals and two assists offensively, as well as several saves in goal.

Senior Sophia Reither had two goals and three assists, while also picking up several saves in goal, while freshman Cord’e Bauer added four goals and an assist.

It was a season of growth, as well as adjusting to new roles and to one another for the Mustangs, culminating in a run to the state tournament.

“Our team, starting the season out, needed to find out where everyone fit within the game,” Kutches said. “We graduated four seniors and had two other players move out of the district, so we did not have a lot of game experience. Once we had the chance to get some practice in and improve our skill level, then the team started to learn the game. We played six regular season games; by the last two games we could see that dramatic improvement in understanding the game and we started sharing the soccer ball a lot more because we knew where our teammates would be.

“They were so coachable. We had to try some different things because players were gone or new to the sport, and every time they just adjusted to what we were doing and had no problem trying new things. It was super fun to watch them progress so quickly. We always talked about how success is not measured in wins and losses, which showed in our last game in how they played against Humboldt.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcbmag.com

The Asia Mall Takes Root in Eden Prairie

The long-awaited Asia Mall marked its soft opening with a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Eden Prairie earlier this month. Along with an Asian cultural fashion show and a traditional Vietnamese lion dance, the event featured a procession of speeches from many Minnesota dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Eden Prairie mayor Ron Case.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children. Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism. RELATED: RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Arrest made in fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting Wednesday. Police say they were able to determine a suspect and, with the help of law enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, they located the 47-year-old Texas man in Oklahoma. He was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kduz.com

New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash

A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
NEW ULM, MN
boreal.org

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?

Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15-year run in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues

This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

Anoka County, MN
331
Followers
278
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

ABC Newspapers is comprised of Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/ Columbia Heights/ Fridley Life newspapers. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1865. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.abcnewspapers.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/abc_newspapers/

Comments / 0

Community Policy