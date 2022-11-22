ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

European Markets Slip at the End of Winning Week; Credit Suisse Falls to All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell slightly on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.25% by late afternoon, though on course...
NBC Miami

Black Friday Online Sales Top $9 Billion in New Record

Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online shopping during Black Friday this year, according to Adobe. Overall online sales for Black Friday were up 2.3% year-over-year. Buy Now Pay Later payments increased by 78% compared with the past week, beginning Nov. 19, as consumers continue to grapple with high prices and inflation.
NBC Miami

Online Shoppers Spent a Record Amount on Thanksgiving

Americans hit websites on Thanksgiving Day to get a jump on Black Friday deals. Online shoppers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving, an increase of 2.9% year over year, according to Adobe. The typical day of online shopping results in $2 billion to $3 billion of sales. It is...

