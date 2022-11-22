ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

siouxlandnews.com

NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins

LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic

AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, increasing transport weight limits

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure to ensure a timely harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

South Dakota Republican Party looking for new leader

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Republican Party is looking for a new leader. Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes, who has been the state party's chairman since 2017, says he will not seek re-election to a fourth two-year term. In a statement, Lederman said that he's proud of the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

