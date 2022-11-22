Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
siouxlandnews.com
"Impaired driving is drunk driving": Iowa State Patrol issues Thanksgiving holiday warning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to not drive impaired following their Thanksgiving dinners. Last year during the Thanksgiving Weekend, eleven people were killed as a result of drunk driving in the state of Iowa. The State Patrol wants to remind folks that buzzed...
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys virtually to help reduce the threat of bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Governor Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of...
siouxlandnews.com
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, increasing transport weight limits
Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure to ensure a timely harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota Republican Party looking for new leader
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Republican Party is looking for a new leader. Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes, who has been the state party's chairman since 2017, says he will not seek re-election to a fourth two-year term. In a statement, Lederman said that he's proud of the...
siouxlandnews.com
Attorney General Tom Miller reaches $42.6 million opioid agreement with Teva & Allergan
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached a final agreement with opioid makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan that would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments. In total, the settlements would provide up to $6.6 billion nationally and include critical business practice changes and transparency requirements.
Comments / 0