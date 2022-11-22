ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children

A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting

(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday.The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a bus on the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
straightarrownews.com

Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary

Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
BBC

US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart

At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Army veteran describes moment he took down Club Q shooter

Former Army Maj. Richard Fierro served three tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan throughout his service in the military. But he never expected to use that training while at home, especially not while he was enjoying a night out with his family. Fierro was celebrating a birthday and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy