Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
Mike Hollins, fourth Virginia shooting victim, doesn't know his friends died, mother says
Mike Hollins, a UVA football player wounded in Sunday's school shooting, isn't aware that three of his teammates died in the attack, his mother said.
Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children
A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
The University Of Virginia Student Accused Of Killing Three Football Players Has Been Formally Charged With Murder
The University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and injuring two more on Sunday appeared to target his victims and shot one of them while he was sleeping, prosecutors alleged. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., appeared in court via a video conference from jail on Wednesday,...
'I was having a good time' | Wife of Virginian charged in Oath Keepers case says Jan. 6 was fun, peaceful day for couple
WASHINGTON — The wife of a Virginia man charged as part of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case testified Monday that Jan. 6 was a fun and peaceful day for her and her husband. Sharon Caldwell, 63, of Berryville, Virginia, was called as a defense witness by attorney David...
What we know about the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting
(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday.The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a bus on the...
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say
The gunman who killed six people at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night was an employee at the store, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Solesky said. But his identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary
Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
Army veteran describes moment he took down Club Q shooter
Former Army Maj. Richard Fierro served three tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan throughout his service in the military. But he never expected to use that training while at home, especially not while he was enjoying a night out with his family. Fierro was celebrating a birthday and...
Teen and senior citizen among victims of Walmart Virginia shooting
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Authorities on Wednesday identified the people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart (WMT.N) store in Chesapeake, Virginia, ranging in age from a 16-year-old boy to a 70-year-old man.
Mass Shooting At Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart Leaves 7 Dead Including The Shooter
A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday (November 22nd) left six people dead. The unnamed shooter is dead.
‘I Just Went Into Combat Mode’: Army Veteran Who Had Been At Club Q Describes Taking Down Gunman
“I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us,” Richard M. Fierro said of his decision to tackle the gunman who had opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, killing five. Army Veteran Richard M. Fierro had been enjoying a night out with...
