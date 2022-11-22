Read full article on original website
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. For years, the European Union (EU) has relied on Russia to supply the oil and gas it needs to power industries and heat...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Russia's oil exports increased last month, but over 1 million barrels a day are about to be banned from Europe with no clear sign where they will all go
The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian oil exports rose by 165,000 barrels per day in October to 7.7 million bpd. Russian exports to Europe hit 1.5 million bpd, but 1.1 million barrels a day of that is set to be halted in December with new sanctions. The IEA...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
Chevron's Venezuelan oil exports will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and export its oil will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm PDVSA to profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Report: U.S. and EU Are Close to a Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S., EU, UK, Canada and Japan are closing in on a deal to put a price cap on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury has already published the framework for the American implementation of the cap in advance.
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Northern Europe has already slashed Russian oil imports by 90%, 2 weeks before the EU ban kicks in
Russia's crude shipments to Northern Europe fell 92% in the four weeks to November 18, compared to February. That's a huge departure from 2021, when Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland were the top European importers of Russian oil. Russia's crude duty revenue has also fallen to its lowest level since...
