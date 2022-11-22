Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
klcc.org
Beavers rally from 21 points down to stun Ducks in Corvallis
In what will likely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in the long running rivalry, No. 21 Oregon State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34 Saturday in Corvallis. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were up 14-10 at the half and appeared to...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25
On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County judge denies request by vacation rental owner to require a transfer of license to new owners
A Lincoln County circuit judge has denied a request by the owner of three vacation rentals in the Bayshore area of Waldport to require the sheriff’s office to issue a rental license to potential new buyers of one of his properties. Judge Amanda Benjamin issued her ruling Wednesday, a...
KTVL
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
kezi.com
Man not wearing seatbelt passes away in head-on collision, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after an early morning head-on car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22. Deputies said that responding medics determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, Eddie Lloyd Jenks, 23, of Fall Creek, has suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died. Deputies said that evidence at the scene seemed to show that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
kpic
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
oregontoday.net
Human Remains off I-5, Marion Co., Nov. 24
On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
