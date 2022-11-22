Read full article on original website
Columbus City Council hosts first public hearing on common sense gun safety legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members Shayla Favor, Emmanuel Remy, and Council President Shannon Hardin hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed common-sense gun reform legislation. Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, and Assistant Police Chief Greg Bodker also took part in the hearing which...
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
Delaware County agencies to distribute free Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Delaware County agencies are working together to distribute free Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday. Residents who need a little help ahead of the holiday can stop by the Byxbe Campus, located at 1610 State Route 521, and pick up a free meal kit. Meal...
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
Free COVID-19 test kits available at Columbus Public Health ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is holding a COVID-19 test kit distribution event Tuesday, ahead of the holidays. Health officials encourage individuals to test for COVID-19 before gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving. Free home test kits will be available at Columbus Public Health, located at...
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio
Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
$1 million bond set for 18-year-old accused of killing Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing a 15-year-old at Franklin Park in October appeared in court Tuesday morning. Roshawn Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on a warrant for murder by SWAT officers on Monday. Police have spent the last month trying to find him. Adkins...
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
Troopers warn drivers to be safe as they increase visibility amid Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seventeen people lost their lives during Thanksgiving travel last year. Ohio troopers are warning drivers to be cautious as they beef up efforts to keep people safe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed between...
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
