Franklin County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
COLUMBUS, OH
Free COVID-19 test kits available at Columbus Public Health ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is holding a COVID-19 test kit distribution event Tuesday, ahead of the holidays. Health officials encourage individuals to test for COVID-19 before gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving. Free home test kits will be available at Columbus Public Health, located at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio

Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
HARTFORD, OH
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
GAHANNA, OH
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH

