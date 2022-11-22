WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of $2,000 from a Vernon Odom Boulevard store by an employee who reportedly admitted Nov. 10 he used his phone to take a picture of cash from the register without putting the money back. He stated he was intoxicated and unable to remember how many times he did it, but gave his phone to police, who found four $500 transactions. He was taken to the Summit County Jail for theft and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

AKRON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO