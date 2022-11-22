ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland.com

Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate

AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Kicks Off the Holidays with Winterblast & Welcome Santa Parade

Downtown Akron gets the jump on Cleveland in kicking off the holiday season. Cleveland’s Winterland on Public Square takes place Saturday November 6, but Akron’s Winterblast 22 happens on Friday November 25. So a dedicated holiday celebrater could go to both!. Akron’s event features an illuminated “Welcome Santa”...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any good flea markets in Akron?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of $2,000 from a Vernon Odom Boulevard store by an employee who reportedly admitted Nov. 10 he used his phone to take a picture of cash from the register without putting the money back. He stated he was intoxicated and unable to remember how many times he did it, but gave his phone to police, who found four $500 transactions. He was taken to the Summit County Jail for theft and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH

