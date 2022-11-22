ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Fire breaks out at Riverview townhome

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a townhome in Riverview Monday night.

The fire broke out at a townhome in St. Charles Place shortly before midnight.

An agency representative said the fire was contained to one unit, and all residents were able to evacuate the home safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

